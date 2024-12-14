FSU lands the commitment of Nebraska LB Stefon Thompson

Nebraska transfer linebacker Stefon Thompson has committed to Florida State. Thompson announced on Saturday that he will be following new Seminoles defensive coordinator Tony White to Tallahassee. Thompson considered transferring to Florida State last offseason from Syracuse after he took a visit to FSU last December. However, he would ultimately end up at Nebraska where he was reunited with White who had been the defensive coordinator for the Orange during Thompson's first three seasons in college. FSU officially confirmed Thompson's transfer addition Saturday afternoon. “Stefon is a player we pursued heavily a year ago,” Mike Norvell said via press release. “He has shown to have tremendous versatility and playmaking ability. I’m excited for what he will bring into our linebacker room and how he will complement the group.”

Thompson was a highly productive player for both Syracuse and Nebraska. He has appeared in 47 career games with 22 career starts over five season and has racked up 199 career tackles including 20 TFLs and 10.5 sacks. This past season at Nebraska, his only year with the Cornhuskers, he made 27 tackles in 11 games. He started one game for Nebraska this past season and played 175 snaps from scrimmage which ranks as the 20th-most on the Cornhuskers roster and fourth among the team's linebackers. Thompson's most productive season came in 2021 at Syracuse where he made a career season-high 79 stops, eight TFLs and six sacks. He signed with Syracuse as three-star linebacker out of Charlotte (N.C.) Vance High where he was ranked as the 28th-best overall prospect in the state by Rivals.