Florida State's 2024 recruiting class got a lot faster on Saturday when Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida High running back/wide receiver prospect Micahi Danzy committed to Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell. Danzy, 6-1 and 175-pounds, committed to FSU after considering offers from Florida and Miami.

Danzy, who will also run track in college, was originally going to take official visits to FSU, Florida and Miami in June. However, his lone official visit last month was to Florida State. He said after that visit he would likely take official visits to Miami and Florida during his senior season. It is not known whether or not Danzy still plans to take those visits or not after his commitment to Florida State. Last season Danzy led Florida High to the 2-A state championship game and rushed for 1,809 yards on 191 carries in 15 games. He also caught 8 passes for 100 yards. This past May he won the Class 2A track championships in the 200-meter dash (21.16) and 400-meter dash (46.11).



Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Danzy: "He is a player that can flip field in one play or score from anywhere on the field. Danzy is more of a one-cut, north-south runner than he is a slasher and cutter. He gets to full speed quickly and runs effortlessly, in that he doesn't look like he is running as fast as he is. Danzy shows good hands and can be a weapon coming out of the backfield as a wide receiver and could be very effective in FSU's screen packages. He does run with good vision and balance. While he is listed as an athlete, we project that Danzy will used primarily at running back but is versatile enough to be used the same way Lawrance Toafili is now."

Please click on the link below to view Danzy's HUDL highlights. Micahi Danzy - Hudl