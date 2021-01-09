In seven games this season, he recorded 32 tackles (5.5 per game), 3.0 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. He has 18.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his career.

The former Miami Central High star, who originally was a member of the Gamecocks' 2016 signing class, has started more than 30 games in his college career and has extensive experience as both a defensive end and defensive tackle.

The Florida State football team made another splash on the transfer market Saturday night, landing a commitment from South Carolina grad transfer defensive lineman Keir Thomas.

Thomas joins former Georgia pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson as key pieces in what will be a new-look -- and possibly much more productive -- Seminole defensive line.

*ALSO SEE: Clark: It might be time to re-evaluate FSU's 2021 recruiting class

FSU lost four of its top defensive linemen when Janarius Robinson, Joshua Kaindoh and Marvin Wilson declared for the NFL Draft and Cory Durden entered the transfer portal. But all four had disappointing seasons in 2020.

In 30 combined games, those four combined to record 4.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. Johnson and Thomas combined to record eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 14 total games.

*AND SEE: More from Michael Langston on what Keir Thomas brings to FSU

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

--------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board