Tallahassee, Fla. -- Florida State University volleyball alum and professional player, fashion model, author and podcast host Gabrielle Reece is on FSU’s campus this weekend to promote a new fundraising initiative by Seminole Boosters, Inc. to raise revenue for Seminole women’s athletics.

The five-year initiative called Elevate Champions has established a goal of $75 million to provide financial support for facilities, athletic scholarships, and Coaches Clubs, including women’s lacrosse which will begin play in 2025.

“We are excited to welcome Gabby back to campus this weekend and grateful for her support in getting this vital initiative off to a successful start,” said Michael Alford, Vice President and Director of Athletics at FSU. “Gabby is an iconic representative of FSU Athletics and has played an integral part in setting the standard of excellence that defines our women’s programs.”

FSU competes in 11 women’s intercollegiate sports and the Seminoles are currently ranked No. 1 in women’s soccer, 18th in women’s basketball and indoor volleyball is tied for first place in the ACC.

“We are thrilled to announce Elevate Champions this weekend with the help of Gabrielle Reece,” Seminole Booster President and CEO Stephen Ponder said. “Our women’s teams are consistently among the nation’s best, competing for championships and graduating at an exceptional rate. Our Seminole Booster members share our vision for excellence across all sports and the goal of this initiative is to elevate our female student-athletes and women’s teams even further.”

Florida State is perennially ranked among the nation’s best overall athletic programs having finished in the Top 20 in the Learfield Directors’ Cup 15 of the last 16 seasons and among the 10 top-rated programs five times over that span.

FSU Athletics and Seminole Boosters will host several events over the weekend to kick off the initiative.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify