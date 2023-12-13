"Nole Nation It’s always been my dream to play at FSU. It’s been a blessing to be able to play at this wonderful University. This decision hasn’t been easy but after much thought and prayer, I’ve decided that it will be best for my career to enter the transfer portal," Lundy's tweet read, along with a picture of him in uniform.

The announcement comes as a major surprise considering Lundy was in line to be the Seminoles' top linebacker in 2024 with Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune both out of eligibility.

Lundy, who also has served as FSU's fullback the last few seasons, was third on the FSU defense with 54 tackles. A three-star linebacker from Ocilla, Ga. in Mike Norvell's first FSU recruiting class in 2020, Lundy has appeared in 45 games over the last four seasons for the Seminoles, recording 48-plus tackles in each of the last three seasons. Over four seasons in Tallahassee, Lundy recorded 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception.

Now, it's quite possible this could not be a final decision by Lundy. After all, FSU defensive end Patrick Payton announced last week that he was entering the portal, but deleted the tweet within 24 hours and never formally entered.

Should Lundy change his mind, FSU would certainly take him back considering the state of the Seminoles' linebacker room entering the 2024 season. No other linebackers aside from Lundy demonstrated they were ready for starting roles next fall during the 2023 season.

Lundy would become the 10th Seminole to enter the portal this offseason should he show up in the registry over the next few days.

