FSU LB Omar Graham Jr. reverses course, withdraws from transfer portal

Florida State linebacker Omar Graham Jr. has reversed course, withdrawing from the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon.

Graham initially intended to go into the transfer portal but has opted to pull his name from the portal. It's a big win for the Seminoles, who retain a linebacker who improved over the course of 2024 and could be a big part of the new 3-3-5 defense under coordinator Tony White.

While he battled injuries and struggled at times early in his career, Graham came into his own in his third season as a Seminole this fall. He started eight games in 2024, including the final seven.