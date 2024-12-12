FSU LB Omar Graham Jr. reverses course, withdraws from transfer portal

Florida State linebacker Omar Graham Jr. has reversed course, withdrawing from the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon.
Graham initially intended to go into the transfer portal but has opted to pull his name from the portal. It's a big win for the Seminoles, who retain a linebacker who improved over the course of 2024 and could be a big part of the new 3-3-5 defense under coordinator Tony White.
While he battled injuries and struggled at times early in his career, Graham came into his own in his third season as a Seminole this fall. He started eight games in 2024, including the final seven.
The Fort Lauderdale native recorded 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and three pass breakups this fall, emerging as one of the few pleasant surprises on a 2-10 team.
He has appeared in 27 games across three seasons with the Seminoles, recording 68 tackles and 5.5 TFLs.
While the portal has been a revolving door, it has been a good few days for the Seminoles. Thomas Castellanos committed to FSU on Wednesday night, while the Seminoles brought back tight end Markeston Douglas on Thursday afternoon.
Osceola writer Curt Weiler contributed