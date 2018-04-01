Anthony Edwards started off the 2018 travel season this past weekend with the Atlanta Xpress at the LakePoint Tip Off Classic, and certainly didn’t disappoint. The Xpress lost a tough semifinal matchup to the Georgia Stars, but Edwards, despite battling tendonitis in his knee, put on quite the show. The five-star guard in the 2020 class showed off his great athleticism as well as the ability to knock down tough jumpers from deep. It’s still early in the process for the No. 14 prospect in the 2020 class, but he says Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and a few others have been in contact with him already. He’s been on campus at Clemson, Florida State and Georgia Tech.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “It’s a little small area with not too many people. I’ve been up there. It’s a nice little campus.”

Florida State: “I love Florida State. I like the coaching staff, the people, the environment. I felt bad for them the way it ended this year.” Georgia: “I’ve talked to Jonas Hayes from Georgia. He’s told me just to keep working and he can’t wait for me to be a Bulldog.” Georgia Tech: “It’s the hometown school. It’s one of my choices.”

