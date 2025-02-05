FSU legacy Antonio Cromartie Jr. signs with the Seminoles

Three-star cornerback prospect Antonio Cromartie Jr. signed with Florida State on Wednesday. The Carrollton (Ga.) High product was offered by FSU at the end of December. He took an official visit to FSU in mid-January and committed to Seminoles' head coach Mike Norvell shortly after that. He is the son of Antonio Cromartie Sr., who played at FSU from 2003-05 and in the NFL from 2006-16.

Cromartie Jr. also considered offers from SE Missouri State, UT-Martin and Wofford. He is the fourth high school defensive back FSU has signed in its 2025 class. Shamar Arnoux, Gregory Thomas and Max Redmond all signed with FSU this past December. "Cromartie is listed as a cornerback but played mostly nickel and safety for his high school," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "He plays with great effort and is physical in run support. You don't see him play much man-to-man on film, so it is hard making a great evaluation on his coverage skills. He is built like a corner, but we project him as a safety who could be productive in a defense that plays a lot of zone coverage."