Florida State legacy athlete Corbyn Fordham was one of 104 prospects to take part in the Rivals Five-Star camp in Jacksonville on June 26. The four-star tight end was invited to the camp as one of the top prospects in the country in the 2026 class. The Osceola was able to catch up with Fordham to see how his recruitment has been going since being offered by Florida State in November. "It's going great. I'm getting to see FSU and be a part of my dad's school — it's great seeing that," Fordham said. "Building that relationship with Coach (Mike) Norvell, I think he is bringing it in the right direction and I like seeing that also." Corbyn's dad, Todd Fordham, played for FSU from 1992-96 before spending a decade in the NFL from 1997-2007.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-4 and 210-pound tight end has accumulated 23 offers so far during his recruiting process. And while Florida State certainly isn't the only school heavily recruiting Fordham, the coaches have been able to stick out with Fordham's relationship with tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. "Building the relationship with Coach Thomsen has been great," Fordham said. "He's a great coach, he knows the game very well. I think he's a coach that could put me in the league and that's what I want — to develop me the right way. I want to keep building that relationship and see where I fall." "I just like the way Coach Norvell and Coach Thomsen are really tight. They get together, they throw it to their tight ends a lot. I really like Coach Thomsen because he can develop players and I've seen it." Fordham is already a Rivals100 member for the 2026 class and is ranked as the No. 58 prospect in the country. His recruitment has already taken a national stage as Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, NC State, Auburn and UNC are all schools across the country that have expressed heavy interest. But with his father's (Todd) ties to the Seminoles, how is Corbyn attacking his recruitment?