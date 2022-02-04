FSU legend George McCloud 'humbled, honored' to have jersey retired

While the Florida State men’s basketball team continues its 2021-22 season Saturday at noon against visiting Wake Forest, the program itself will honor one of the greatest to ever take the court for FSU. At halftime of the game (noon ET, Bally Sports), an FSU hoops legend will see his jersey retired and placed in the rafters of the Tucker Center. George McCloud, a former forward and later point guard in the late 1980s, will have his FSU jersey retired after a standout career that culminated in winning the Metro Conference Player of the Year Award in 1988-89 and leading FSU to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament as a senior. He becomes just the seventh Seminole in history to receive the distinguished honor. “I am honored, it is a great accomplishment. A lot of people played a part in it. All the players that I played with. We have a group chat that we all still communicate,” McCloud said. "Just the camaraderie and the brotherhood we’ve built. And they played a part in it, all those guys. It's not just me. Coach [Pat] Kennedy, all you guys. All the stuff you guys did for us. It's appreciated.” *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

After being selected with the No. 7 pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, McCloud played 12 seasons for Indiana, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Denver. He faced off against a staggering list of NBA greats, from Michael Jordan to his idol Magic Johnson during a career that yielded 6,925 points across 766 games played. “As a player, I am happy, excited, proud. It really hasn’t hit me,” McCloud added. “This is an honor that no one can take away. Every time I step into the arena, my jersey is there. It’s big. Very humbled to accept it. I really appreciate everyone who voted and gave me this prestigious honor.” McCloud came to FSU from Mainland High in Daytona Beach in 1985 and was a valued reserve off the bench his first two seasons in college. Then in 1987-88, his junior year, McCloud switched from forward to point guard and unlocked one of the greatest two-year individual runs in school history. He put up 18.2 points per game and dished out over 100 assists as a junior. “For me, individually, I had two great years. Coach Kennedy gave me the opportunity. Actually, Pee Wee Barber, my man Pee Wee told Coach Kennedy to move me to point guard,” McCloud reminisced. “So Pee Wee gets some credit. I had never played it. … That was the beginning of it all.” Wearing No. 21 for FSU, McCloud was nearly unstoppable as a senior, slashing defenses with a combination of inside and outside scoring -- plus passing -- that was rare for a college player. He averaged 22.8 points per game to lead a memorable team, and he hit 201 career 3-pointers, plus 115 his final season, at a time when there were not many prolific outside shooters. McCloud's outside shooting abilities, especially for his height and position, were ahead of its time. “As an individual, I just competed, played as hard as I could,” McCloud said. “Kept getting better from my junior year, got much better my senior year.”