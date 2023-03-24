In what was one of the best games by the Florida State pitching staff in 2023, the Seminoles were one strike away.

But Conner Whittaker’s ninth-inning, two-out, two-strike wild pitch allowed Virginia to tie the game, and the Cavaliers won it in the 10th on Chris Baker’s two-out ground ball up the middle that went under Jordan Carrion’s glove for a 3-2 Cavaliers victory in the series opener on Friday afternoon.

In a critical ACC road series, the Seminoles (12-10, 3-4 ACC) were oh so close to striking first only to let one slip away against the No. 7 Cavaliers (20-2, 5-2). FSU has lost seven of the last eight games.

The Seminoles had plenty of chances. They managed eight walks on the day but were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and 3 for 20 (.150) with runners on base.

Sophomore right-hander Jackson Baumeister threw five impressive innings, allowing five hits and an earned run in the sixth. He had four strikeouts and one walk, throwing 91 pitches (55 strikes).

Baumeister tossed five shutout innings before running into some trouble in the second. Jake Gelof had an RBI single, scoring Ethan O’Donnell (he had led off the inning with a double) as Virginia tied the game at 1.

Nander de Sedas drew a one-out walk in the ninth, advancing to third on Treyton Rank’s double. McGwire Holbrook sent a ground ball to third base that was bobbled by Jake Gelof, which scored De Sedas.

In the bottom of the inning, Whittaker (3-1) got the first two outs before issuing a walk and a single. A throwing error then allowed the runners to move up, and Whittaker’s wild pitch brought home the game-tying run.

Virginia lost its ace early in the game. Starter Nick Parker took a line drive off the bat of James Tibbs in the first inning. Parker was slow to get up but then did and walked off the field under his own power.

The Cavaliers turned to right-hander Chase Hungate, who inherited runners in scoring position. Ben Barrett had an RBI groundout that brought DeAmez Ross home but then struck out Cam Smith to end the inning.

FSU had just five hits. Treyton Rank went 2 for 4, and Jaime Ferrer went 2 for 5. DeAmez Ross went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks.

The Seminoles also had a chance late to break open a 1-1 game in the eighth inning. With Colton Vincent on first, Ferrer hit a line drive down the third-base line that was snared by Gelof. That kept the runners to first and second. Tibbs lined out to center, and the runners couldn’t advance. Following Ben Barrett’s check-swing walk, Cam Smith struck out swinging.

FSU had two errors on Friday, raising the total to 32 on the season.