FSU linebacker commit Jayden Parrish feels at home on official visit
Just 10 days away from when he plans to sign, linebacker Jayden Parrish wrapped up his official visit with Florida State and felt very much at home.
“It was a great visit,” Parrish said. “I had a good time throughout the weekend. The coaches showed love. Showed why it’s a great place to be. They made my mom and my dad happy and comfortable. That’s why I feel like this is a great place to be.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Parrish showed the last few seasons what he could bring to FSU. Parrish is physical in stuffing the run game while also being athletic and can run sideline to sideline.
This fall, the Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic standout had 68 tackles, four sacks and four hurries. As a junior, Parrish had 153 tackles and four sacks. He’s also been an effective running back, accumulating 12 rushing touchdowns the last two seasons.
Parrish committed to FSU in April and arrives at an ideal time for the Seminoles, who will see veterans Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune depart due to graduation/expiring eligibility. DJ Lundy returns as the most experienced linebacker, but it’s a position where playing time will be up for grabs between Omar Graham Jr. as well as second-year players like Blake Nichelson, Justin Cryer and DeMarco Ward. FSU will also welcome another linebacker commitment, Timir Hickman-Collins.
While the learning curve is considerable, Parrish will have an opportunity to make an impact between special teams and defense. Parrish said linebackers coach Randy Shannon wants him to learn the responsibilities of FSU’s three linebacker spots.
This weekend, Parrish said he enjoyed seeing FSU’s preview center that has been set up to show alumni what a renovated Doak Campbell Stadium will look like. But prospects also get a tour and an appreciation for the program’s past.
“Just seeing the history of this school, it motivates you to be great,” Parrish said.
He also took time on the visit to spend time discussing academics and where he will be living. Parrish plans to sign in an afternoon ceremony at his school on Dec. 20, the first day of the three-day early signing period.
