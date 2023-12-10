Just 10 days away from when he plans to sign, linebacker Jayden Parrish wrapped up his official visit with Florida State and felt very much at home.

“It was a great visit,” Parrish said. “I had a good time throughout the weekend. The coaches showed love. Showed why it’s a great place to be. They made my mom and my dad happy and comfortable. That’s why I feel like this is a great place to be.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Parrish showed the last few seasons what he could bring to FSU. Parrish is physical in stuffing the run game while also being athletic and can run sideline to sideline.

This fall, the Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic standout had 68 tackles, four sacks and four hurries. As a junior, Parrish had 153 tackles and four sacks. He’s also been an effective running back, accumulating 12 rushing touchdowns the last two seasons.