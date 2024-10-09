FSU linebacker DJ Lundy out for remainder of the 2024 season

An unexpected absence from last week's game has become something much more severe for the Florida State football team.

FSU head coach MIke Norvell announced after Wednesday's practice that redshirt senior linebacker DJ Lundy, who missed Saturday's 29-13 loss to Clemson with an injury, will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2024 season.

"Obviously it's disappointing. DJ is a young man who has put a lot into the program. He's poured a lot into it and been a really good player for us, a great teammate. Unfortunately, he'll be out for the rest of the year due to injury.

"But he's still been very present here this week helping some of these young linebackers. I'm grateful for who he is, what he's all about."

Lundy started the first five games of the season and has appeared in 50 career games (22 starts) over the last five seasons for the Seminoles.

In five games this season, he's made 25 total tackles (14 solo), sixth-most on the FSU roster, along with one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

Over his FSU career, the Ocilla, Ga. native has made 195 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and eight pass breakups.

With Lundy sidelined last week, sophomore Blake Nichelson and redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr. got the start at linebacker for the Seminoles vs. Clemson.

"We've been playing some of those younger players in a prominent role here for a number of weeks. Their roles and reps continue to mount up," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said of FSU's linebacker room in the wake of Lundy's injury. "Looking forward to seeing what they do here moving forward."

There's no update at this time if Lundy could pursue a medical redshirt to extend his career into 2025. He appeared in five games this season -- one over the redshirt limit -- but there are exceptions made at times.

If Lundy pursues it, it's a situation that may not be resolved until well into the offseason like D'Mitri Emmanuel's medical redshirt process two offseasons ago.