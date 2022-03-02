FSU linebacker group heads into spring after seeing major upgrades

Heading into last season, no position group on the Florida State defense was a bigger question mark than linebacker. There was very little experience returning, and the players who had played the year before had not played particularly well. But as the season wore on, D.J. Lundy, Kalen DeLoach and Amari Gainer settled into being a solid linebacking corps, with DeLoach seemingly coming out of nowhere to be the breakout performer of that group. Now, with the addition of transfer Tatum Bethune, the Seminoles have added a player who was a tackling machine at UCF and should be a starter and leader in the position group. It might not be the days of Derrick Brooks and Marvin Jones, but for the first time in years, FSU is going into a season with what appears to be a very solid linebacker group. Spring practice, which begins Saturday, should give us a glimpse of just how good that unit can be for the Seminoles in 2022. Note: We will be previewing every position group leading up to the start of FSU spring practice on March 5. The annual Garnet & Gold Game is set for April 9. Earlier position previews: Wide receiver | Running back | Offensive line | Quarterback | Tight end | Defensive end | Defensive tackle | *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

What we know

On paper, at least, this should be the most productive LB corps in years for the Seminoles. Bethune finished last season with 108 tackles for the Knights. And DeLoach, Lundy and Gainer combined for 196 tackles and 17 tackles for loss. Lundy and DeLoach now each have a year of starting experience under their belts, and Gainer has been a starter for multiple years. So while still not a senior-laden group, it's definitely more experienced and seasoned than what FSU has had in recent years. Bethune, Gainer, DeLoach and Lundy give the Seminoles four linebackers with starting experience. Four guys who played a whole lot of snaps last season. That's a far cry from what defensive coordinator Adam Fuller had a season ago at this time.

What we need to learn

Can anyone else get on the field? The aforementioned quartet figures to get plenty of reps in the spring and then during the season. But can any of other the returners or newcomers make a push for playing time alongside their veteran teammates? Stephen Dix, as strong and powerful as he is, seemed to take a step back in 2021 and barely got on the field at linebacker. Can he improve enough to be a viable option? Or could it be Cortez Andrews, who transferred in from Maryland last year? Maybe converted safeties Jadarius Green-McKnight and Brendan Gant can join the rotation. Or perhaps freshman Omar Graham Jr. can impress the coaches in his first spring as a college football player. With Florida State using a two-linebacker scheme a good portion of the time, it's not absolutely imperative the Seminoles find quality depth behind the four experienced starters. But it's always important to have options.

Tatum Bethune recorded over 100 tackles last season at UCF. (UCFSports.com)

Main attraction

The tackling machine known as Tatum Bethune. The former Miami Central High standout comes into his first season with the Seminoles with 185 career tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles in 35 career games played and 16 starts at UCF. Last year was his breakout season for the Knights. He had five games with double-digit tackles, including 18 against South Florida and 17 against East Carolina. His addition not only gives the Seminoles a ready-made starter, but it gives the position room a great example of what a productive college linebacker looks like, plays like, practices like. His presence alone should make the other linebackers better because they'll see how he prepares week in and week out and how he's able to diagnose plays so quickly. That can be invaluable for a group that has so many players still looking to make an impact at this level.

Veteran Amari Gainer has started for most of three seasons. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Wild card

Let's go with Gainer. He has been here for four years now, so it's not like he's an unknown. But even though the Tallahassee product has been solid during that time, and he's started 17 games in his career, he's never been quite the impact player many expected him to be when he signed with the Seminoles. Gainer is 6-foot-3, 237 pounds and can move. Maybe, with two years now in this system, he can turn into the type of player Florida State fans thought he would be coming out of Chiles High School. With veteran coach Randy Shannon taking over this position group, there's a chance Gainer and others could take their game to another level.

The Tribal Council has spoken

