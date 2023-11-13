Florida State redshirt senior Kalen DeLoach was named ACC Linebacker of the Week after a career-high 10 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss Saturday in the Seminoles 27-20 win over Miami. DeLoach has won two Linebacker of the Week honors this season.

Both of DeLoach's sacks against the Hurricanes came on third down, including his first that was a 10-yard loss and resulted in a missed 51-yard field goal. For the season, DeLoach has 7.0 sacks, fifth-most in the ACC and most for an FSU linebacker since 1993.

DeLoach has at least 0.5 tackle for loss in nine games this season, and he has 203 career tackles entering Saturday's game against North Alabama. As a team, FSU has allowed fewer than 50 percent of opponent passes to be completed in five straight games, the longest streak in the country this season and the longest at Florida State since 1998.

DeLoach leads FSU with 59 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks this season. He was previously named ACC Linebacker of the Week in FSU's win at Clemson, when he forced a fumble on a sack, recovered that fumble and returned it 56 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

Florida State, 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the ACC, hosts North Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on The CW for DeLoach's final game in Doak Campbell Stadium.

