The Battle's End Twitter account shared that FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach is "coming back to finish the Climb" with the Seminoles for the 2023 season. DeLoach is finishing his redshirt junior season and will return in 2023 as a redshirt senior.

Florida State's newest name, image and likeness collective, The Battle's End, announced his first relationship with an FSU athlete Tuesday night.

DeLoach broke out as a player down the stretch of the 2021 season, finishing that year with 69 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack and three pass deflections.

This season, playing primarily alongside UCF transfer Tatum Bethune, DeLoach again impressed with his versatility. He was regularly used as a quarterback spy, blitzer and was a capable run-stopper and in coverage. He finished the 2022 season with 57 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and seven pass deflections.

Bethune, also a redshirt junior, has a similar decision to make as DeLoach, whether he wants to return in 2023 or embark on his professional career.