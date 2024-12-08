FSU linebacker Omar Graham Jr. entering the transfer portal

Many of the first announced defections from the Florida State football roster to the transfer portal weren’t particularly harmful.

But now it appears that FSU is set to lose its first 2024 starter to the portal. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr. intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens Monday, 247Sports reported Sunday night.

Graham started eight games this season at linebacker, including the final seven games of the season.



While he battled injuries and struggled at times early in his career, Graham came into his own in his third season as a Seminole this fall. The Fort Lauderdale native recorded 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and three pass breakups this fall, emerging as one of the few pleasant surprises on a 2-10 team.

He has appeared in 27 games across three seasons with the Seminoles, recording 68 tackles and 5.5 TFLs.

As FSU moves to a new 3-3-5 defensive scheme and brings in a new linebackers coach this offseason, Graham is the first FSU linebacker to announce his intentions to enter the portal.