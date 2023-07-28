Back in January Charles Lester III said after an unofficial visit to FSU that he was already committed to the Seminoles in his heart. On Friday the nation's second-ranked cornerback made his commitment to Florida State public when he announced that he planned to sign with Florida State in December. Lester chose FSU over Alabama, Georgia and Colorado. He is the highest-ranked defensive back committed to the Seminoles for the 2024 recruiting class. The other defensive backs committed to FSU are Ricky Knight III, CJ Heard and Rydarrius "Red" Morgan. Lester is the 18th high school prospect to commit to coach Mike Norvell for the 2024 recruiting class.

Charles Lester on an unofficial visit to FSU earlier this year. (Bob Ferrante)

Chat with the Osceola staff and subscribers about Lester on the recruiting board Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Charles Lester III: "Lester has the tools to be an elite CB in college. He has the size and length that college coaches look for in a cornerback. He has the ability to open up and run with most receivers. Lester has very good feet. He is able to stay in front of receivers. The only knock is when Lester does not see action his way and is not engaged you will see receivers beat him on some plays."

Osceola Football Analyst Pat Burnham on Charles Lester III: "He has all the physical attributes you are looking for in a cornerback as Fish stated above. Lester is long, athletic and is a guy that can probably come in and be a guy that battles for a spot on the two-deep as a true freshman, especially if he enrolls early. Whether the threat of Colorado getting a commitment from Lester was real or mass-produced drama by other sites, the perception that Norvell beat Deion for a highly coveted prospect certainly can't hurt FSU's credibility on the recruiting trail." FSU is up to 12th in the Rivals 2024 team rankings