FSU looking to reload during well-timed bye week after chaotic September
It's hard to imagine many college football teams had a more hectic or challenging first month of the 2023 season than Florida State.
The Seminoles traveled nearly 2,000 total miles to three different games away from home while playing just once at Doak Campbell Stadium. They started the month with a top-10 matchup and beat ACC rival Clemson for the first time since 2014 in their final September game.
And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
"It was a long month with a lot of travel," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said Tuesday morning. "Obviously, a short week (after LSU) and all the other stuff that went around, a couple hurricanes. It was a full one."
Because of this, Norvell didn't mind sharing that he's quite pleased that the fifth-ranked Seminoles are closing out their hectic September with a 4-0 record and the lone open week on their 2023 schedule this weekend.
"I'm glad the bye lined up when it was, to be honest with you. We've battled, we've been without some starters. Guys have had to rise up and they have," Norvell admitted. "We're in a good spot if we take advantage of the good spot. If we get better throughout this week, we'll be where we need to be the next time we kick it off."
While this may be a week for the FSU fanbase to catch its collective breath after some early stresses and prepare for a stretch run that will look to end the Seminoles' nearly-decade-long College Football Playoff drought, the team won't be letting off the gas.
There is no opponent to prepare for this week and so there was less scout-team work at Tuesday morning's practice. But there was still quite a bit of 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 good-on-good work and the practice had the intensity of what we have seen from game-week practices.
"I told (the players) this is as important of a week as we have in the season. This week, we're going to reload," Norvell said. "We fired some shots there in that first month of September. We've had some tough games, some challenging situations, but now it's time to make sure that we take all we've had and go get better from it, be ready for the next opportunity when it shows up."
Beyond the learning lessons the bye week can provide, it can also provide a chance for the Seminoles to heal. WIde receiver Ja'Khi Douglas was back at practice Tuesday morning racing Norvell after missing the first four games of the season with an injury.
Additionally, co-starting left tackle Robert Scott has missed the last three games while starting safety Akeem Dent has missed the last two games and backup wide receiver Kentron Poitier hasn't yet played in a game this season after he was one of the stars of the spring.
Depending on how things break, FSU could come out of the bye week much healthier than it went into it if these players are potentially able to return for the Seminoles' Oct. 7 home game vs. Virginia Tech.
This being the second straight time that FSU began a season 4-0 brings a bit of familiarity. But those 2022 Seminoles didn't make it to 5-0, instead losing to Wake Forest to start a three-game losing streak.
FSU hasn't started a season 5-0 since 2015. To Norvell, this bye week is about setting things up for the rest of the way.
"Nobody signed up just to go 4-0 in September. We've done that before. It's about where do you go now? Are you going to get better as we get into the month of October?" Norvell said. "...As we go into this bye week, it's about the assessment of what we've done in the last four games. One of the things I'm excited about is we're 4-0 and we have yet to play our best game. Opportunity for growth, opportunity for improvement, as a staff that's what we spent all (Monday) on, just going back and reflecting on things that we've done, some things that we've done really well, some things we need to improve upon. Ultimately, that's going to be a huge push for us this week."
