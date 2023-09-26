It's hard to imagine many college football teams had a more hectic or challenging first month of the 2023 season than Florida State.

The Seminoles traveled nearly 2,000 total miles to three different games away from home while playing just once at Doak Campbell Stadium. They started the month with a top-10 matchup and beat ACC rival Clemson for the first time since 2014 in their final September game.

And that was just the tip of the iceberg.

"It was a long month with a lot of travel," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said Tuesday morning. "Obviously, a short week (after LSU) and all the other stuff that went around, a couple hurricanes. It was a full one."

Because of this, Norvell didn't mind sharing that he's quite pleased that the fifth-ranked Seminoles are closing out their hectic September with a 4-0 record and the lone open week on their 2023 schedule this weekend.

"I'm glad the bye lined up when it was, to be honest with you. We've battled, we've been without some starters. Guys have had to rise up and they have," Norvell admitted. "We're in a good spot if we take advantage of the good spot. If we get better throughout this week, we'll be where we need to be the next time we kick it off."

While this may be a week for the FSU fanbase to catch its collective breath after some early stresses and prepare for a stretch run that will look to end the Seminoles' nearly-decade-long College Football Playoff drought, the team won't be letting off the gas.

There is no opponent to prepare for this week and so there was less scout-team work at Tuesday morning's practice. But there was still quite a bit of 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 good-on-good work and the practice had the intensity of what we have seen from game-week practices.

"I told (the players) this is as important of a week as we have in the season. This week, we're going to reload," Norvell said. "We fired some shots there in that first month of September. We've had some tough games, some challenging situations, but now it's time to make sure that we take all we've had and go get better from it, be ready for the next opportunity when it shows up."