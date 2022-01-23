FSU looks to bolster trenches, hosts talented Georgia OL/DL teammates

Four-star defensive end Darron Reed and massive offensive tackle Kelton Smith each have offers from major programs throughout the Southeast, and they liked what they saw from FSU during their visit.

Two of the highest-rated recruits on campus on Saturday are actually teammates out of Columbus, Ga., and the pair could seriously add to the ’Noles’ class in the trenches.

Florida State stayed busy over the weekend, bringing in several key 2023 prospects to get a head start on next year’s recruiting class.

Reed, the talented pass-rusher out of Carver High, has a long list of impressive schools seeking his services in 2023. Along with FSU, Reed has interest from Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kentucky.

When it came to his trip to Tallahassee to visit the ’Noles, Reed didn’t mince any words on how he rated the visit.

“It was great. A ten out of ten,” Reed said. “I always love it when I come down here.”

Talking to Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell was Reed’s favorite part of the trip, and he liked how fired up the third-year head coach was.

“We talked about where I fit in in the defense and where he was looking for me. He recruited me personally,” Reed said. “He’s great. I love his energy. I love what type of coach he is. There’s never a dull moment when me and him are talking. All around, he is a great coach.”

As far as position-wise, Reed said FSU likes him as a playmaker along the defensive line who can do, “a little bit of everything.”

Reed said he enjoyed touring the campus and talking football and film with the staff.

“The biggest thing is it feels like home. That’s what I am looking for in a school,” Reed said. “That’s something that I feel when I am out there at FSU.”

The defensive lineman also got to sit down with FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, among others, to critique his high school film.

“He was just telling me that he likes how I use my hands and my get-off. How much power I get,” Reed said. “They tell me that I am a dominant player, and they see it on the field.”

“It’s great. It helps me get ready for the college level. When they go back and tell me how to do something on a play or on a part of the film, stuff like that, they give me [things] for the next level that I can use in high school before I get to college. I feel like that’s a big advantage.”

Reed said he and his teammate made a point to visit FSU together.

“It was great. It was a big thing for me, because we are thinking about playing together on the next level,” Reed explained. “So that was a big thing for us.”

As far as retuning to FSU, Reed confirmed he plans to visit again in early March, possibly on March 5.

“They've always been one of the top schools I am looking at because they were the first to offer me,” Reed said. “And we’ve always had a great relationship and that kind of bond. They were the first one to believe in me. I have a great relationship with the whole staff.”

*ALSO SEE: Living his 'dream' ... FSU WR commit Jacobs locked in with the 'Noles