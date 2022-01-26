FSU looks to extend win streak, avenge last year's losses to Georgia Tech

Florida State, thanks to a one-point home win over Duke and a one-point road win at Miami last week, now sits alone in first place in the conference standings.

Leonard Hamilton's team has won six games in a row, including five in the ACC, since the first week of January, as it heads into a showdown with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tonight in Atlanta (9 p.m., ACC Network).

The Florida State men's basketball team will look to continue its hot streak tonight against a team that has given the Seminoles fits in recent years.

To stay there, the Seminoles will have to knock off a Georgia Tech team that is 8-10 overall and 1-6 in the ACC but beat FSU twice last season.

"I can't predict what our ceiling is, but I'm realistic enough to understand that we're still in a learning mode," Hamilton said. "We're still in a developing mode. And we feel very fortunate to be where we are, but we've got a lot more games to play.

"We still play 20 games, right? And we've only played eight, right? That means we've got 12 more games. ... I sure don't want to play 12 more one-point games. Unless we can win them all. And that's not likely to happen."

The Seminoles had a 24-point halftime lead against the Hurricanes on Saturday before nearly giving it all back in the second half. Turnovers almost doomed them in Coral Gables, but they did just enough -- and had just a big enough lead -- to hold off Miami and pick up the critical road win.

Georgia Tech lost two key players off last year's ACC Championship team, Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright, but the Yellow Jackets still are going to try to play hounding, high-pressure defense against the Seminoles.

Tech also features two key veterans, guard Michael Devoe and forward Jordan Usher, who are two of the leading scorers in the conference. Devoe is currently averaging 19.5 points per game, and Usher is at 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.

And, as always, they play a style of defense that can be tough for opposing offenses. In the two games the Yellow Jackets won over FSU a season ago, they forced the Seminoles into 45 combined turnovers.

"Obviously, we lost to them twice last year," Hamilton said. "There were some similarities to how we played against Georgia Tech in the ACC Championship and how we played against Miami (on Saturday), turning the ball over at a high rate.

"Hopefully, we'll correct those."

After a slow start to this season, Hamilton said he appreciates that his new-look team has been able to go on a successful run while still finding itself on both ends of the court.

There are times, he says, where the team plays at a pretty high level. But, of course, there are times when it looks like a squad still trying to figure itself out.

Florida State has been able to win three one-point games already this season -- and another against Syracuse that was a one-point game in the final 10 seconds -- but that doesn't mean the Seminoles have executed flawlessly down the stretch in any.

There have been hiccups along the way. Hiccups, Hamilton hopes, can go away and maybe lead to some more comfortable wins as the season goes along.

"We're at a point where we're fortunate to have won some close games in our league," Hamilton said. "Now, we don't have any reason to stick our chest out and rest on anything. We've got to continue to keep getting better if we're going to have some opportunities available for us at the end of the season."

