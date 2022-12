An injury-depleted Florida State men's basketball team received more bad news on Sunday evening.

Versatile guard/forward Cam'Ron Fletcher will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season with a right knee injury he suffered late in Saturday's loss at Virginia. He joins forward Jaylan Gainey (ACL) as Seminoles who are out for the season. Baba Miller will also miss the first half of the year due to an NCAA suspension and can return on Jan. 11.

FSU was without Chandler Jackson (thumb), Jeremiah Bembry (back), Naheem McLeod (ankle) and De'Ante Green (ACL from high school) at varying points during this season. McLeod, Jackson and Green have returned to the FSU rotation.

The Seminoles have time off for final exams and will play host to Lousville on Saturday afternoon.