The final game time of Florida State's 2022 regular-season schedule was announced Monday afternoon.

The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 in ACC) will return home next Saturday, Nov. 19 to host Louisiana (4-5, 2-4 in Sun Belt) at noon. The game will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks.

It will be the Seminoles' second noon game of the season in what has been a slate of largely night games. FSU will close out the regular season the following week with a home night game vs. rival Florida.

This will be the first-ever matchup between FSU and Louisiana.

Here's the full slate of ACC game times and channels for Week 12:

Saturday, Nov. 19

Duke at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

Louisiana at Florida State, Noon, Regional Sports Networks

Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon, ESPN+

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the Miami at Clemson game. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Nov. 12.

