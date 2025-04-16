FSU, Luke Loucks land commitment from IMG Academy guard Cam Miles

More transfer additions are expected to be on the way soon for Luke Loucks and the Florida State men's basketball team.
But in the meantime, the Seminoles added another high-school prospect to their 2025 signing class on Wednesday. IMG Academy guard Cam Miles announced his commitment to the Seminoles the day after committing while on an official visit to FSU.
Miles is finishing up a post-graduate prep year at IMG Academy. The 6-foot-2 guard decommitted from Temple on April 1 after signing with the Owls last November. While he also held offers from the likes of Drake, Arizona State, Mississippi State and USF, the three-star prospect quickly drifted to the Seminoles after re-opening his recruitment and committed during his first visit.
Miles is the second high-school prospect FSU has landed in Loucks' transitional class along with forward Thomas Bassong. He's the seventh addition to the roster overall when factoring in the five transfers FSU has landed.
