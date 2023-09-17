Florida State held on to its No. 3 spot in the coaches’ poll following the 31-29 win at Boston College.

The top 5 remains the same, led by Georgia, Michigan, FSU, Ohio State and Southern Cal.

Other ranked ACC tams include No. 17 North Carolina, No. 18 Duke, No. 21 Miami and No. 23 Clemson.

FSU (3-0) will play at Clemson (2-1) on Saturday at noon. The Tigers are coming off a rout of Florida Atlantic.

The AP poll will also be released on Sunday afternoon.

FSU dropped one spot in the Football Writers' Association poll to No. 4.