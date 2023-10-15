FSU maintains No. 4 spot in coaches' poll
Florida State held firm on its No. 4 spot in the coaches' poll on Sunday following a rout of Syracuse.
The Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) are one of eight unbeaten teams in the top 10, a group that also includes No. 10 North Carolina. Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and FSU all are maintaining their spots in the top 4, with Washington rising to No. 5 following the win over Oregon.
Next up for FSU is a home game with No. 17 Duke (5-1, 2-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
FSU also maintains the No. 4 spot in the AP poll, which was released later on Sunday afternoon. The top 5 is also the same as the coaches' poll, with Georgia, Michigan Ohio State and FSU. Washington also jumped into the No. 5 spot.
The Blue Devils are 16th in the AP poll.
FSU is up to No. 3 in the Football Writers' Association of America Super 16 poll.
As a reminder, the first College Football Playoff standings will be released on Oct. 31.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify