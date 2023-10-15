Florida State held firm on its No. 4 spot in the coaches' poll on Sunday following a rout of Syracuse.

The Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) are one of eight unbeaten teams in the top 10, a group that also includes No. 10 North Carolina. Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and FSU all are maintaining their spots in the top 4, with Washington rising to No. 5 following the win over Oregon.

Next up for FSU is a home game with No. 17 Duke (5-1, 2-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

FSU also maintains the No. 4 spot in the AP poll, which was released later on Sunday afternoon. The top 5 is also the same as the coaches' poll, with Georgia, Michigan Ohio State and FSU. Washington also jumped into the No. 5 spot.

The Blue Devils are 16th in the AP poll.

FSU is up to No. 3 in the Football Writers' Association of America Super 16 poll.

As a reminder, the first College Football Playoff standings will be released on Oct. 31.