Florida State maintains the No. 4 spot in the coaches' poll on Sunday afternoon. Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State also have held firm with the top three spots, with Washington in the fifth spot.

Louisville moved up three spots to No. 15, while North Carolina slipped to No. 25.

The AP poll also remains the same with FSU at No. 4. Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State are in the top three spots.

FSU is also fourth in the Football Writers Association's Super 16 poll.

The first College Football Playoff standings will be released on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN). The Osceola will have a live show Tuesday night to react to the CFP standings.