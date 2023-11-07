Florida State spot in the College Football Playoff standings remain the same, with the Seminoles at No. 4 in the second edition of the rankings on Tuesday night.

The top four is the same as the initial standings, with Ohio State in the top spot, followed by Georgia, Michigan and FSU.

FSU (9-0, 7-0 ACC) is coming off a 24-7 win at Pittsburgh and will face rivals Miami and Florida in the next three weeks. The Seminoles will also play in the ACC championship game on Dec. 2.

"Coach Norvell has done a heck of a job down there in Tallahassee," CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan said. "And the combination of the wins over LSU and at Clemson, against Duke, winning last week without Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, two of their key elements of offense, and the physicality of their defense, and their offense puts up 40 points a game, the defense allows about 17 points a game. So they continue to play really well, and it's a really well-coached football team."

No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon are among the teams on the outside looking in, with Texas in at No. 7. Corrigan suggested there's a differentiation between FSU and Washington but that it's close.

"Not to be funny, but you can't get much closer than 4 to 5 in what we're doing. Again, we talked a lot about it," Corrigan said. "The close calls with Arizona State and Stanford, who have a combined five wins, a defense that's giving up 42 and 33 -- 33 points twice and 32 points in games, incredibly explosive offense. Michael Penix, Jr., has been amazing this year, but as we looked at it, we had Washington at 5 below Florida State."

While Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan are ahead of FSU, it’s notable the Buckeyes and Wolverines face off on Nov. 25 and the Seminoles likely would move up.

The Nos. 1 and 4 teams will face off in one semifinal and the Nos. 2 and 3 teams will face off in the other semifinal. The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will host the semifinals on New Year’s Day, with the CFP Championship game in Houston on Jan. 8.

Among the retired coaches on the CFP selection committee are Jim Grobe, Chris Ault and Joe Taylor. Grobe coached at Wake Forest (2001-13) among his stops, while Taylor coached at Florida A&M (2008-12) among his jobs.