FSU makes a few format changes to Notre Dame week depth chart

There weren't sweeping changes to Florida State football's depth chart Monday to kick off Notre Dame week.

Instead, there were a few format changes to more accurately reflect the current state of the offense.

FSU's depth chart which has traditionally had two running back spots and one tight end spot now has just one running back spot and two tight end spots.

Freshman running back Kam Davis, who has missed the last two games after suffering an injury late in the Duke game, is no longer a starter on the depth chart. Instead, redshirt senior Lawrance Toafili is the only listed starter at running back and he's backed up by three co-backups in Caziah Holmes, Samuel Singleton Jr. and Micahi Danzy.

At tight end, Kyle Morlock, Brian Courtney and Landen Thomas were previously listed as co-starters. Now, Morlock and Thomas are starters with Courtney backing up Morlock and freshman Amaree Williams backing up Thomas.

There were no other changes to FSU's depth chart this week. Maurice Smith is still listed as the starting center despite missing the UNC game, Brock Glenn is still listed as the starting quarterback and Justin Cryer is still listed as a co-starter at linebacker despite suffering what appeared to be a fairly serious leg injury vs. UNC.