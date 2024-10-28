FSU makes a few shifts to North Carolina week depth chart

There aren't any sweeping changes to Florida State's depth chart to kick off North Carolina week.

Brock Glenn is still listed as the starting quarterback with Luke Kromenhoek as the backup. There aren't any changes at the offensive skill positions.

But there are a few changes to note as FSU returns home and turns the page from Miami to UNC week.

On the offensive line, Harvard transfer Jacob Rizy is now listed as FSU's starting left guard after making his first career start Saturday at Miami. Andre' Otto, who was listed as the starting left guard last week but didn't play vs. Miami, is now listed as Maurice Smith's backup at center, replacing Rizy there.

On the other side of the ball, Ashlynd Barker has been added to the depth chart as the backup buck safety behind K.J. Kirkland after breaking out vs. Miami before suffering an injury.

Earl Little Jr., who was previously Kirkland's backup, is now a co-backup at the free safety spot alongside Conrad Hussey and behind Shyheim Brown.

Kam Davis and Darius Washington, who both missed the Miami game, are still listed on the depth chart.