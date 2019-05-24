Florida State actually hosted several visitors on Friday, but it's doubtful that any left any happier than Clearwater running back Keyvone Lee, who was ecstatic about his new offer.

"It was awesome," Lee said. "It was a really great experience. Getting this offer is big time. It's Florida State. I've been talking with them for a few months. To have a chance to play in your home state, it's big."

Before this visit, the schools mentioned most often with Lee have been Penn State, LSU and the program he previously committed to, the Florida Gators.

So how high are the 'Noles now that they've made an offer?

"They are pretty high up there now," the four-star tailback said. "They are high up there now with everyone else. They produce, get players to the league. I want to watch the [new] offense more."

Lee specifically mentioned Dalvin Cook and Cam Akers as Florida State running backs that he has enjoyed watching. His main recruiter from FSU has been linebackers coach Raymond Woodie.

"He's hyper, fun guy," Lee said. "We text all the time, several times a day. We talk about everything. I've known him now for a couple of months. In getting to know him, you see how real he is and genuine. I feel very comfortable with him and the entire staff."

Lee claims no leader at this stage, but he did say the main schools in the mix right now are FSU, Penn State, Florida and LSU. The Rivals250 prospect made it clear that he's going to take his time with the process and doesn't plan on announcing a college choice until the early signing period in December.

One thing that could definitely help the Seminoles is that Lee is actually good friends with FSU linebacker commit Jayion McCluster.