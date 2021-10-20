FSU makes moves for St. Thomas Aquinas WR, Orlando DE
The Florida State football staff was busy on the recruiting trail during the bye week, and the Seminoles are beginning to extend additional offers at positions of need for the 2022 class.
Just last week, head coach Milke Norvell and his staff made an offer to West Orange High defensive end Eddie Kelly. Then on Tuesday, they offered St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Camden Brown.
Both prospects are 2022 standouts that the 'Noles evaluated over the summer and then offered after seeing them in action last week. Warchant caught up with both prospects to discuss how the FSU offers affect their recruitments, when they plan to visit Tallahassee next and more.
DE Eddie Kelly lands an offer from dream school FSU
Recruiting has really picked up for West Orange DE/LB standout Eddie Kelly since the season started. That momentum continued when his dream school, Florida State, extended an offer after recently watching Kelly in action.
It was a big moment for the pass-rusher, who also attended the FSU-Louisville game a few weeks ago.
"It was very exciting, and I was very excited about it," Kelly said. "I've been a childhood fan of the Seminoles. I can't wait to take my official visits to school and FSU. I've scheduled my official visit to FSU for December 10th."
Even before the offer, Kelly made his way to Tallahassee for the Louisville game and already had another trip planned in a few weeks.
"I went to the Louisville game, and I'm going to be back for the Miami game," he said. "For the Louisville game, it was a great city, lot of fun and excitement when I was there. They have a great defensive end in Jermaine Johnson, and I know he's for sure going to the league. He's very physical, and I love the way he plays defensive end."
The main recruiters for Kelly throughout the process have been FSU legend and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who recruits the Central Florida area for the 'Noles, along with linebackers coach Chris Marve.
