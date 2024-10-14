FSU makes OL, LB and DB changes to depth chart ahead of Duke game

Florida State will begin the second half of the 2024 season with some changes to the depth chart ahead of Friday’s game at Duke.

The Seminoles will push forward with younger linemen at guard, a position that coach Mike Norvell criticized ahead of the Clemson game.

Andre’ Otto is atop the depth chart at left guard, while Jaylen Early is in the top spot at right guard. This represents a significant shift away from veterans (and transfers) like Keiondre Jones and TJ Ferguson. A redshirt freshman, Otto made his first start at right guard against Clemson.

Early made three starts this fall at right tackle, and the redshirt sophomore has seen playing time at guard and tackle this season.

"In his first couple years, he’s played both (guard and tackle)," Norvell said of Early. "He has experience there. In the times that he’s played this year, he’s showed growth and maturity. It’s not all been right but there’s been some positive steps. The athleticism and physicality has shown up. Obviously we think that’s something that can help us."

Maurice Smith remains the starter at center, with Darius Washington at left tackle. Jeremiah Byers is back in a starting role at right tackle, backed up by Robert Scott Jr. This would be FSU's sixth starting offensive line combination in seven games.

Norvell previously opted for a three-man “or” at tight end with Kyle Morlcok, Brian Courtney and Landen Thomas. That designation continues, and he’s added another three-man “or” at one receiver spot with Malik Benson, Jalen Brown or Lawayne McCoy.

"You see him continuing to grow up," Norvell said of McCoy. "It’s more consistent in alignments and where he needs to be, what he needs to do. The finer details of the work. And he’s also producing. You see that production on a consistent basis. Excited to see his continued growth."

Hykeem Williams is the starter at another receiver spot, with Kentron Poitier and Elijah Moore now in an “or” designation as the backup.

FSU’s defensive changes are in the secondary.

Shyheim Brown is the starter at free safety, backed up in an “or” designation by Conrad Hussey and Davonte Brown.

Kevin Knowles and Edwin Joseph are co-starters at nickel, with Ja’Bril Rawls as the backup.

K.J. Kirkland is the starter at buck safety, with Earl Little Jr. as the backup. Little Jr. began the year in a nickel corner role. Kirkland has logged 214 snaps as a starter or backup for FSU.

"He’s given us more consistency back there in a position that we’re fighting to find it," defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "We’ve played a lot of different bodies back there. More than I’ve ever played. That’s just trying to find the right combination of people to go out there and execute and play well so we can count on them. That comes down to communication, but it comes down to making the plays when they show up, whether it’s tackling or on the ball, it comes down to blitzing. He gives us the best of those areas right now. Looking forward to seeing him coming off a bye week, knowing what’s in front of him and seeing what’s in front of him."

Additionally, Omar Graham Jr. and Justin Cryer are now listed as co-starters at DJ Lundy’s linebacker spot with the veteran out for the remainder of the 2024 season due to injury. Graham opened the season as a starter and took on more responsibilities and playing time in Lundy's absence vs. Clemson.

"He’s healthy," Fuller said of Graham. "We were counting on the experience early in the year to try to settle things down so that we didn’t have many new faces on the field. He didn’t play great. He had to sit for a number of weeks to get him back healthy. But I do have confidence that he has a good sense of what to do. I do think he’s a good tackler. And so hopefully those things continue to grow."

Norvell added that linebacker Shawn Murphy had "a little setback about a week ago," but that the Alabama transfer stood out in Monday's practice.

Sam Singleton Jr. will be one of FSU’s kick returners. The Seminoles list Kam Davis and Caziah Holmes as co-starters at the other kick returner spot.

Lawayne McCoy is the starting punt returner. He is backed up by Malik Benson.