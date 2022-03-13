FSU makes push for 4-star Lake City defenders Ferrell, Robinson
The Lake City-Columbia Tigers have provided plenty of talent to the Florida State football team through the years, and the Seminoles are looking to maintain that momentum with the 2023 class.
Two targets FSU has its eyes on right now are DB Amare Ferell and LB Jaden Robinson, and both talented prospects visited on Saturday.
Ferrell is a four-star defensive back, and Robinson is a four-star linebacker.
FSU makes a move for Ferrell
Amare Ferrell's much-anticipated visit to FSU finally occurred on Saturday as the four-star safety got a chance to finally sit down with the Seminoles' coaching staff and get a closer look at the 'Noles.
And the long wait seemed to be worth it.
"It was pretty good. It was me and some of my former teammates and being around the coaches. It was a great experience," Ferrell said.
According to the four-star defensive back, the last time he visited FSU was last summer. So this trip gave him a chance to spend more time with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, co-defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and others on the staff.
"I had a couple of question for Coach Fuller and Coach Woodson that I didn't ask the first time," Ferrell said. "I wanted to learn what type of defense they run, how is it coming here academic-wise, athletic-wise, and they answered all the questions to catch me up.
"I feel I fit pretty good in their scheme. I feel I can play all the positions in the secondary, so wherever they put me. They like me at either safety or corner or even inside boundary, but it doesn't matter to me."
The question FSU fans will want to know is whether the Seminoles have gained any ground in his recruitment with this visit.
"Yes, of course," Ferrell said. "They gained a lot of ground with me. I mean they showed a lot of love to me and my mom. Everyone was telling me this is the place to be, so we shall see."
It doesn't hurt the Seminoles' chances to have someone he's very close with already on the roster. Redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown was a star at Columbia just over a year ago, and he now is competing for playing time with the Seminoles.
"It means a lot because Shyheim is going to tell me the truth," Ferrell said. "He told me this is the place for me and I can always hold him to his word."
FSU is certainly not the only team in the mix. Ferrell has a visit to Kentucky set for next month, a visit to Cincinnati on April 9, and visits to Alabama and South Carolina coming as well.
The four-star defensive back says he's planning to come back to FSU for the spring game or just after it. He also plans to drop a top-five list this summer.
Ferrell also mentioned that he is going to be an early enrollee in college.
Four-star LB Robinson gets closer look at the 'Noles
While Florida State hasn't yet offered Jaden Robinson, that could be coming soon as the Seminoles plan to see him in person this spring and again at their summer camp.
Saturday was a chance for Robinson to see what he thinks of the 'Noles.
"It went really good. Great visit," Robinson said. "I saw a lot of the different facilities and then I had some good conversations with Coach Fuller and Coach [Randy] Shannon on the visit. They were talking about how I fit and things I could improve on. ...
"It was a great visit, and there was a lot of energy when this staff. I'm looking forward to being back soon in the spring."
Robinson said he plans to attend the FSU spring game and also keep developing his relationship with the Seminoles' staff. He said the 'Noles like him at safety and linebacker, and he mentioned an FSU offer would be a big deal in his recruitment.
