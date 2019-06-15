Tampa four-star defensive tackle Johnnie Brown has been commitment to the Florida Gators for several months, but that hasn't deterred rival Florida State from building a strong relationship with him.

That was clearly evident on Friday, when Brown made the trip to Tallahassee on the first day of Willie Taggart's summer camp. Brown didn't participate in the main portion of the camp during the day, but after going through a workout in front of the Seminoles' coaches Friday evening, he walked away with a scholarship offer from the 'Noles.

While getting an offer was huge, and he also enjoyed taking a tour of the campus and meeting with some of the Seminoles' players, there's no question that the highlight of the day for Brown was spending some one-on-one time with Taggart.

The four-star defensive tackle sat with Taggart, who he has known for quite some time, for more than an hour and discussed a variety of topics.

"I know him from personal experience," Brown said. "He asked about my family and how I'm doing. It wasn't about football -- it's about how I'm maintaining myself. Grades, stuff like that."

Despite being a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 26-ranked defensive tackle, Brown didn't have an offer from the Seminoles before this weekend. That changed on Friday.

"Yes sir, they offered me today," he said. "It means a lot, actually. Because that's my grandma's favorite school. She passed, so it means a lot to me. I was expecting to get worked out, but I wasn't expecting an offer, so it surprised me."