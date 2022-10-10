Florida State made some adjustments to the depth chart ahead of this Saturday’s game against Clemson.

Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson are listed as co-starters at running back. Ward left the game at NC State with an apparent right arm / shoulder injury. He is FSU's leading rusher with 72 carries for 488 yards (three touchdowns).

When asked if Ward would be available to play on Saturday, Norvell said: "We'll see as the week goes on."

Ja’Khi Douglas is listed as a co-backup with Rodney Hill behind Lawrance Toafili. Douglas has not played in 2022.

Johnny Wilson is now listed as a starter over Malik McClain.

There were no changes on the defensive depth chart. Fabien Lovett is also a co-starter at defensive tackle, the same as he was designated in prior weeks. Lovett has not played in the last four games.

Below is the offensive and defensive depth chart for FSU ahead of the Clemson game: