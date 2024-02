Four-star 2025 cornerback Ben Hanks Jr. announced on Tuesday night that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes to 10 schools. Florida State made the cut for the rising senior, who is ranked by Rivals as the 32nd-best cornerback prospect in the country.

Hanks, who is from Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington High, was on FSU's campus earlier this year for a Junior Day event.