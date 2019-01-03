ORLANDO -- It seems to happen every year.

A prospect who isn't quite a familiar name to everyone in attendance will step up and dominate the competition during Under Arnour practices. And this year, that player very well could be Mississippi defensive lineman Charles Moore.

Moore came into this week as a four-star prospect and a member of the Rivals250, so it's not as if he was flying under the radar. But heading into today's Under Armour All-America Game (6 p.m., ESPN2), Moore has clearly been among the best of the best.

On Wednesday, Rivals listed him at No. 5 among the top performers of the week, which means his rating likely will be improving after his week in Orlando.

"It's been a pretty exciting week, competing against a lot of great players," Moore said. "Really, my performance is from my just preparation and finding small ways to improve my pass-rush skills during the week. I feel with my pass rush, the spin move I have is natural for me, and that's been my big advantage so far this week."

Recruiting has also heated up for Moore in recent weeks, with both FSU and Florida trying to pull Moore away from his commitment to Mississippi State.

So far, it looks like the Seminoles are putting in the hardest push and making a strong impact.

"The last few days, I've been talking with the defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett and linebackers coach Raymond Woodie," Moore said. "Coach Haggins told me they are low on the defensive line and they want one more guy at tackle and that I fit the dominating three-technique guy."