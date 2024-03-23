"Florida State has made gains through this weekend honestly," Brown said on the weekend. "I got to hang out amongst the guys and the team. Obviously Tramell (Jones) being a commit (helps) - he's my 7 on 7 quarterback - so yeah."

One of the top athletes in the state of Florida made his return to Tallahassee on Saturday for the FSU Legacy Weekend. It was Vernell 'Trey' Brown 's second unofficial visit to Florida State this year and it was a weekend that allowed the Seminoles to make major ground in his recruitment.

Brown arrived in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon to watch spring practice and was back on campus on Saturday to watch another practice with more recruits.

"Just the environment," Brown said on what stood out about the practices. "I'm a natural competitor so just watching them guys compete and get after it just gets me going. I love competing so watching the environment, going through the drills - everybody is doing everything with a purpose. No wasted movement, no wasted time. I really liked that about the practice."

Over the course of the day, Brown got to talk to both Florida State alumni and current players, some of whom he knows very well already.

"I got to meet different former players like Warrick Dunn," Brown said. "It was good getting to see the legacy and the players that played here in the past... I know a few of the guys on the team - Cai Bates and Charles Lester - a lot of the new class. They just said that they love the experience, the coaches and love everything about the program."

Brown still has two visits left on his spring visit tour, with stops remaining at Florida and Miami, but the talented receiver already knows when he will be back in Tallahassee. Brown has set an official visit with Florida State for the weekend of June 21.

"Just continuing to learn more about, not only the program and Florida State, but Tallahassee itself and figure out if I really see myself here," Brown said on what he wants to see on his official visit.

Brown recently included Florida State in his top-11 schools, a list that also included Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Miami, Louisville, Tennessee, UCF, Ohio State, Stanford and Ohio State.

After his visit on Saturday, Ohio State and Florida State were the two schools that he mentioned were standing out the most to him. With two visits to Florida State already in the books this year and with at least one more on the way, it's clear the Seminoles are heating up in Brown's recruitment.

"Just everything about them... I really like them," Brown said of Florida State as he finished his visit.