FSU mashes six home runs, run-rules Clemson to clinch top-five series win

It looked like it was going to be easy. Then it didn't. Then it was.

In a roller-coaster of a game which saw FSU take a commanding 10-0 lead and Clemson bring the tying run to the plate, the Seminoles pulled away late for a rubber-match win.

While it ended up a bit close for comfort in moments, some bullpen escapes and some signiicant late run-support lifted the No. 5 Seminoles (33-10, 14-7 in ACC) to a huge series win over the No. 3 Tigers (37-12, 14-10) with a 20-9 run-rule win (eight innings) in the deciding game of the series at Dick Howser Stadium Sunday afternoon.

FSU didn't have much time to recover emotionally from how Game 2 ended. FSU saw a 3-1 lead turn into a 4-3 deficit just before a weather delay hit Saturday night on a two-run triple from Cam Cannarella and an error which scored him on the play.

When play resumed Sunday afternoon, Clemson worked a scoreless eighth, added two more runs in the ninth and closed out a 6-3 win in the second game to even the series and set up a Sunday rubber match.

But after the brief reset between games, FSU came out with its hair on fire. The Seminoles staked themselves to a 10-0 lead through three innings in the series finale thanks in large part to a seven-run second inning.

Clemson answered right back with a five-run fourth inning that chased FSU starter Wes Mendes.

Behind two home runs in the sixth inning, Clemson brought the tying run to the plate twice and cut the FSU lead to 11-9.

FSU never again let it get that close for comfort, though, plating one run in the sixth, three in the seventh and five in the eighth to prematurely end the game by run-rule.

The Seminoles' offense was on a tear throughout Sunday's second game. They mashed a season-high 21 hits off the Tigers and had six home runs in the win, including three in the eighth inning in a five-batter span to end the game.

Alex Lodise opened the scoring with a solo homer in the first and added another in the eighth to bring his season total to 16 homers. Max Williams added one in the eighth to retake the team lead with 17 home runs.

Drew Faurot had two home runs as well, including a walk-off two run shot to bring his season tally to 12 homers.

Myles Bailey had a three-run home run in the seventh inning (his 11th of the year) that brought him to 4 for 4 on the day before he struck out in the eighth to ruin his perfect line. Faurot and Harrelson each had four hits as well while Lodise had three hits.

Mendes was excellent on the mound through three innings, allowing no runs on two hits. However, he was chased in the fourth when he allowed four hits, a single and a HBP. The Tigers plated five runs but left the bases loaded thanks to Payton Manca getting a strikeout and a popout.

While the Tigers chased Manca in the sixth on a pair of two-run homers, FSU veteran reliever Joe Charles was up to the task the rest of the way, throwing the final 2.2 innings and allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts.