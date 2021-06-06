FSU Mega Camp Updates: Live observations, nuggets on top recruits

More than 1,000 college football recruits are expected to come through four separate sessions of Florida State's first-ever Mega Camp today, and Warchant is bringing you full-staff coverage.

The opening session will begin at 10 a.m., and the events will continue into the evening.

Follow all of the action on our Live Updates thread right here on the Premium Recruiting Board.

Photo Gallery of FSU coaches, current and former players at the Mega Camp

If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber, start your 30-day FREE trial today!***