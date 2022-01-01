FSU men make strong return, pick up crucial road win at N.C. State

"This was a very satisfying victory under those circumstances," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We had a lot of uncertainty going around with our team. I thought our guys showed a lot of fight and hustle. They didn't allow themselves to get rattled."

Osborne, Caleb Mills and freshman Matthew Cleveland were all 5-of-10 from the floor, and Cleveland added two free throws with four seconds left to put the game out of reach for the Seminoles, who last played on Dec. 15 against Lipscomb because of COVID-19 issues.

Behind 19 points and six rebounds from senior Malik Osborne, FSU was able to outlast the Wolfpack, 83-81, in Raleigh. The Seminoles are now 7-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

The Florida State Seminoles, after a 16-day pause in their season, still found a way to pick up a critical road win Saturday afternoon at N.C. State.

With FSU holding a narrow 80-78 lead with 11 seconds left, N.C. State got possession after Cleveland missed the second of two free throws. Cam'Ron Fletcher then played the role of hero by stealing the ball from N.C. State's Jericole Hellems with eight seconds left.

Fletcher made one of two free throws and then N.C. State was called for another foul that put Cleveland on the line to ice the game.

It was never easy and the game was in doubt for virtually all 40 minutes. Both teams shot over 50 percent from the floor, and N.C. State actually made seven of its last eight field goal attempts.

"I just thought that we grinded it out," Hamilton said. "We made some plays down the stretch. We were a little uncertain about what to expect from each other. When you only have a few days at practice, you haven't played in 17 days, we came out of the shoot somewhat rusty. That's what makes this victory important for us."

Florida State led 43-41 at the break, but the hosts immediately went on a quick 8-2 run to open the second half.

The Wolfpack got up by seven with 11:23 left in the game, but Osborne caught fire to get the Seminoles right back into the game. He scored eight straight points, on two 3-pointers and two free throws, and from then on the lead was never larger than five for either team.

Florida State was able to pull out the victory despite 32 points from N.C. State sophomore Dereon Seabron, who was 12-of-14 from the floor and also added a game-high seven assists.

"I thought it showed a little bit about the potential heart and desire this team has and hopefully we can keep growing," Hamilton said.

Fletcher finished with 14 points for the Seminoles, who play again on Tuesday at Wake Forest.

-----------------

Discuss this with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board