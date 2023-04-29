The Florida State men's basketball program has landed a third transfer addition this offseason.

And this one was far and away the most productive of the three at his previous school.

Georgetown point guard transfer Primo Spears announced Saturday night that he's transferring to FSU. The announcement comes immediately after Spears spent the last few days on a visit to FSU.

Spears, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard originally from Hartford, Conn., led his team in scoring in each of his first two seasons in college basketball. He led the Hoyas with 16.0 points and 5.3 assists per game this past season after leading Duquesne with 12.7 points and 3.0 assists per game as a true freshman during the 2021-22 season.

He's set to arrive at FSU with two years of playing eligibility left in addition to a possible redshirt after choosing the Seminoles over the Kansas Jayhawks among his two finalists.

This past season at Georgetown, Spears made 40.8% of his shots while averaging 14.8 shot attempts per game. He shot 30% from three-point range, averaging 2.8 three-point attempts per game and made 79.3% of his free-throw attempts. He also averaged 3.0 rebounds per game and 1.1 steals per game last season.

While with the Hoyas, Spears played for then-Georgetown assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry, who is now on the Seminoles' staff as R-Jay Barsh's replacement. This definitely helped FSU's standing in Spears' recruitment.

After FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said he intended to bring in three to four transfer additions this offseason, Spears is the third transfer FSU has landed. The other two are La Salle transfer guard Josh Nickelberry and VCU transfer forward Jamir Watkins.

If FSU is going to add another transfer, the most logical spot would be a center, especially after Naheem McLeod announced he is leaving the Seminoles and entering the transfer portal.

