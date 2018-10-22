* Preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

With seven of its top nine scorers returning from a team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, the Florida State men's basketball team will open the 2018-19 season ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25.

It's the highest preseason ranking for an FSU men's team since 1992-93.

The Seminoles return three starters and several key players from a team that went 23-12 one year ago. Senior forward Phil Cofer and senior guard Terance Mann averaged 12.8 and 12.6 points respectively, and five other players averaged at least 6.5 -- guard Trent Forrest, forward Mfiondu Kabengele, guard M.J. Walker, guard P.J. Savoy and center Christ Koumadje.

Cofer and Mann were also the Seminoles' leading rebounders last season.

FSU coach Leonard Hamilton also will be expecting contributions from several newcomers, including graduate transfer guard David Nichols, who averaged 14.3 points last season at the University of Albany.

The Seminoles will play their first preseason exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. against West Florida.

