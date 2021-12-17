FSU men's basketball Orange Bowl Classic matchup vs. UCF canceled

The Florida State men's basketball team has seen their upcoming game Saturday against UCF cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

FSU (6-4, 0-1 ACC) earned a home win over Lipscomb Wednesday night to end the first December three-game losing streak for the program in six years.

But the Seminoles won't have the chance to make it two wins in a row versus the Knights in South Florida. The game was originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

FSU's next scheduled game is Tuesday night against North Florida back at home at 7:00 p.m.

Below is the full release from FSU Sports Information.

