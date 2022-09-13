The ACC released the conference schedules for all 15 men's basketball programs Tuesday afternoon.

With that, we now know the entire schedule the Seminoles will play for the upcoming 2022-23 season as they look to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out last season, snapping a streak of four straight appearances.

“Our ACC schedule is very challenging, as it is every year,” FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said via press release. “Our conference schedule, coupled with our non-conference schedule will be one of the toughest schedules in the country, and one of the most difficult we have ever played. Our stretch of games in November and December is going to be just as tough as our schedule in January and February. Our players have to grow up in a hurry.

“With that being said, we like this team and how it is put together. Our trip to Canada to play against some very good competition this summer has helped us. The opportunity to have this group together in practice during the summer has allowed us to gain a head start on our preparations for the season. We have a ways to go, but we are certainly moving in the right directions in all phases of getting ready for the season.”