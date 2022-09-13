FSU men's basketball's 2022-23 ACC schedule released
The ACC released the conference schedules for all 15 men's basketball programs Tuesday afternoon.
With that, we now know the entire schedule the Seminoles will play for the upcoming 2022-23 season as they look to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out last season, snapping a streak of four straight appearances.
“Our ACC schedule is very challenging, as it is every year,” FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said via press release. “Our conference schedule, coupled with our non-conference schedule will be one of the toughest schedules in the country, and one of the most difficult we have ever played. Our stretch of games in November and December is going to be just as tough as our schedule in January and February. Our players have to grow up in a hurry.
“With that being said, we like this team and how it is put together. Our trip to Canada to play against some very good competition this summer has helped us. The opportunity to have this group together in practice during the summer has allowed us to gain a head start on our preparations for the season. We have a ways to go, but we are certainly moving in the right directions in all phases of getting ready for the season.”
The Seminoles will be thrown right into a challenging run of opponents when they begin their 20-game ACC schedule Dec. 3 at Virginia. Then the Seminoles will host Louisville and Notre Dame over the next few weeks before a game at Duke on New Year's Eve to close out the December schedule.
With the 20-game schedule, FSU plays six of the other 14 teams twice while playing the other eight just once. The Seminoles always play Miami and Clemson twice and also draw two games against Virginia, Louisville, Notre Dame and Pitt twice.
While there are some challenges there, it's definitely a benefit for the Seminoles to have to avoid playing Duke or North Carolina twice. FSU's only game against Duke is early in the ACC slate while the Seminoles won't see UNC until hosting the Tar Heels Feb. 27 for the team's home finale and second-to-last regular-season game.
That home slate includes games against Louisville, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech (Jan. 7), Virginia (Jan. 14), Miami (Jan. 24), Clemson (Jan. 28), Syracuse (Feb. 8), Pitt (Feb. 11), Boston College (Feb. 18) and UNC.
The road slate has FSU traveling to Virginia, Duke, Wake Forest (Jan. 11), Notre Dame (Jan. 17), Pitt (Jan. 21), NC State (Feb. 1), Louisville (Feb. 4), Clemson (Feb. 15), Miami (Feb. 25) and Virginia Tech (March 4).
This in addition to a non-conference schedule which includes home games against Florida and Purdue, the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando the week of Thanksgiving and a road trip to UCF will present a challenge to the Seminoles.
Here's a look at the Seminoles' full schedule for the upcoming season: