Florida State’s 20-game ACC schedule for the 2024-25 season begins with a road game at defending conference champion NC State (December 7), one home ACC game in December against Louisville (December 21), its first ever conference road trip to California to play at conference members Cal (January 22) and Stanford (January 25) and a Big Monday game against North Carolina at the Donald L. Tucker Center (February 24).

The Seminoles’ 20-game ACC schedule includes 10 games at the Tucker Center (Louisville, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, SMU), and 10 games on the road (at NC State, at Miami, at Clemson, at California, at Stanford, at Boston College, at Wake Forest, at Louisville, at Duke, at Virginia).

Florida State’s schedule features each of the three newest members of the ACC (SMU at home; Cal and Stanford on the road). The Seminoles play Louisville, Miami, and Clemson twice each (home and away), five teams who played in the 2024 NCAA Tournament (Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, and Virginia) and seven conference teams who won at least 20 games last season.

“Because the ACC continues to get better each and every year, all of the teams in our league are going to be challenged throughout the conference schedule,” said Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. “We are excited about our players and have improved in every facet of our team. We have a full rotation of players which allows us to play with the depth that allows us to get back to being who we are on both offense and defense.”

Hamilton enters the 2024-25 season with 192 career regular season ACC victories – tied for fourth in ACC history with former Maryland coach Gary Williams. Hamilton led the Seminoles to a victory over Miami on March 9, 2024 for his 192nd ACC win.

