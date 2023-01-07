The Florida State men's basketball team seems to have found its home-court advantage once again.

The Seminoles were 1-4 at the Tucker Civic Center in non-conference play. With Saturday afternoon's 75-64 win over Georgia Tech (8-7, 1-4 in ACC), FSU (5-11, 3-2) improved to 3-0 in home ACC games this season.

Since FSU's 1-9 start, it has four of the last six games it has played.

"I think our guys are understanding a little bit more of understanding what it takes to win at this level," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the win. "We're not in that much better condition than we were early in the year, but they understand now, we challenged them that they have to make sacrifices with the type of team that we have now. That means you have to give more effort and play through fatigue."

A big reason for the Seminoles' continued success was the same as it has been for many of their recent wins. Sophomore guard Matthew Cleveland was once again in rare — or maybe not so rare any more — form.

Playing against his hometown team, the Atlanta native posted his fifth straight double-double against the Yellow Jackets with 21 points and 12 rebounds, both nearly career-highs. It's the longest double-double streak by an FSU player since Douglas Edwards had five straight in the 1991-92 season.

Cleveland is now averaging 16.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in ACC play.

"Matthew is a warrior, there's no doubt about that," Hamilton said. "When you look in the dictionary and see the word unconquered, his face is in Webster's Dictionary right by that word. He's that kind of guy. He raises his level every game."

A second-half surge from FSU guard Darin Green Jr. turned what had been a closely-contested first half into a runaway win for the Seminoles. He scored all 18 of his points in the second half. He was 0 for 5 from three in the first half, but made his final four threes in the second half, finishing 4 of 10 from range.

"It's kind of hard to think about it when I've got so many people in my ear telling me to keep shooting..." Green said. "My teammates have confidence in me. My coaches have confidence in me. Coach (Stan) Jones called me over and told me to stop aiming my shot. I listened to him, kept shooting and they started falling in the second half for me."