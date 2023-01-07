The Florida State men's basketball team seems to have found its home-court advantage once again.

The Seminoles were 1-4 at the Tucker Civic Center in non-conference play. With Saturday afternoon's 75-64 win over Georgia Tech (8-7, 1-4 in ACC), FSU (5-11, 3-2) improved to 3-0 in home ACC games this season.

Since FSU's 1-9 start, it has four of the last six games it has played.

A big reason for the Seminoles' continued success was the same as it has been for many of their recent wins. Sophomore guard Matthew Cleveland was once again in rare -- or maybe not so rare any more -- form.

Playing against his hometown team, the Atlanta native posted his fifth straight double-double against the Yellow Jackets with 21 points and 12 rebounds, both nearly career-highs. It's the longest double-double streak by an FSU player since Douglas Edwards had five straight in the 1991-92 season.

Cleveland is now averaging 16.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in ACC play.

A second-half surge from FSU guard Darin Green Jr. turned what had been a closely-contested first half into a runaway win for the Seminoles. He scored all 18 of his points in the second half.

These two keyed what was a successful all-around offensive showing from the Seminoles Saturday. FSU finished the game making 49.2% of its shots.

The Yellow Jackets closed the game on a 10-0 run, making the final score appear closer than the game was. FSU led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

GT leading scorer Miles Kelly had 16 points in the first 7.5 minutes of Saturday's game, aiding the Jacket's hot start. He had no points the rest of the game, missing his final eight shots after he made all of his first six from the floor.

The win was also FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton's 600th career win and his 400th ACC win. Both are the most among active ACC coaches. He's just the fifth coach in ACC history to reach 400 conference wins, joining Mike Krzyzewski (Duke), Dean Smith (North Carolina), Roy Williams (North Carolina) and Gary Williams (Maryland).