FSU men's basketball team looks to keep streaks going at Miami

With two more wins this week, including an overtime thriller over No. 6 Duke, the Florida State men's basketball team has now won five straight games and is 12-5 overall and 5-2 in the ACC.

But there's another streak that will be at stake this afternoon in Coral Gables against Miami. One that the Hurricanes are desperate -- and that is the appropriate word — to end.

With the Seminoles' one-point win over their in-state rivals earlier this month, thanks to two huge free throws by RayQuan Evans with 0.8 seconds left, they have now won eight straight games in the series.

If they make it nine in a row, they'll improve to 6-2 in conference and stand alone atop the ACC standings. So, yes, this is a pretty big game for January.

"We don't want them to have a mental edge," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said of the Hurricanes. "But I'm sure no one wants to lose to someone nine times in a row. So, that's going to be an added motivation for them."

